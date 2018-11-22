News Feed

Butcher Kills Colleague In Jigawa Over 100 Naira
 

Police in Jigawa state have arraigned a 30-yr-old butcher, Aminu Umar for allegedly killing his colleague during a fistcuff that ensued after a disagreement over skinning a goat in abbatoir.

Umar of Mijiyawa village, engaged his colleague, Sani Bala, 25,  of Katutu quarters in Ringim in a physical combat over the disagreement.

While another source told Kano Chronicle that the duo, who both hail from Ringim local government area, fought after they failed to reach compromise over a difference of N100 that was paid to them for skinning a goat.

The suspect, was said to have allegedly killed his colleague after giving him a heavy blow, which eventually led to his death.

“When it was discovered that the deseased was unconcious, he was rushed to the hospital but he died on the way.”

Spokesperson of Jigawa Police Command, SP Abdul Jinjiri confirmed the occurrence of the incident saying, the suspect was arrested while attempting to take to his heels.

