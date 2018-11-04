Politics, Trending

#BuTiku is wasting time on WAEC certificate when Nigeria is facing a fiscal emergency – Ezekwesili campaign responds to HSBC, UBS leaving Nigeria

Obiageli Ezekwesili has stated that Nigerians should be alarmed by the CBN-acknowledged drop in foreign direct investments (FDI) and closure of two global bank offices – HSBC and UBS – in Nigeria. 

In a statement issued by her campaign today, Ezekwesili who is the presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) said the decline in FDI is a pointer to the weakening investor confidence in Nigeria’s macroeconomic policies and commitment to key structural reforms. 

“The latest decline in the on FDI numbers ($1.7billion in the first half of 2017 compared to $1.2billion in 2018) signifies the weak confidence of foreign investors in the macroeconomic policies and commitment to key structural reforms in power, oil, gas and minerals sector of the administration. 

“The country faces a fiscal crisis. It scarcely has the capacity to fund Capex out of revenues other than through borrowing. Problem is that debts (local and foreign) have risen, taking up with it, debt servicing which is now 69 per cent of revenue,” Ezekwesili stated. “And yet the #APCPDP is having a debate over WAEC certificate. WAEC certificate? Do these people understand how serious and urgent Nigeria’s crisis is now?”

According to the former Vice President of the World Bank: “Our campaign has outlined critical steps as part of our State of Emergency on the Economy within our first 100 days in office, ensuring confidence-boosting economic policy reforms in key sectors that signal positively to the private sector.”

Noting that the nation’s economic growth at 2 per cent is both too fragile and weak, mostly dependent on oil price recovery, she concluded: “We can no longer afford to be led by those who have no understanding of building economies, creating wealth for the majority and stimulating productivity, competitiveness and opportunity. Nigerians should wake up and see what we are facing. These men running for office don’t get it, and this is an emergency.“

A HSBC research statement in July noted that a second term for President Buhari “raises the risk of limited economic progress and further fiscal deterioration, prolonging the stagnation of his first term, particularly if there is no move towards completing reform of the exchange rate system or fiscal adjustments that diversify government revenues away from oil.”

The government had responded at the time and attacked HSBC for its report.

You may also like

Nigerians can do better than having a man with a dubious certificate lead them – Omokri

BUHARI HISTORICAL CERTIFICATE SAGA – DOYIN OKUPE

Buhari’s attestation certificate is a fraud – PDP

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 3rd November

Nigerians will have the opportunity of ending this national embarrassment in four months – Fayose reacts to Buhari’s attestation cerificate

From reality to Runway: Prominent Fashion Designer Michael Costello to hold a masterclass at GTBank Fashion Weekend | November 10th

I won’t assist Okorocha to use the instrument of the APC to help him to build a political dynasty – Oshiomhole

President Buhari Finally Receives His ‘Secondary School Certificate’ from WAEC

As a Nigerian military officer, it would have been impossible for me not have sat for WASC – Buhari gushes after he receives attestation certificate from WAEC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *