Football, Sports

CALLUM WILSON EARNS FIRST CALL UP TO ENGLAND SQUAD

Bournemouth forward, Callum Wilson, has received his first senior call-up to the 28-man squad for the upcoming matches against USA and Croatia.

Wilson, 26, has enjoyed a fantastic start to the season for his club, scoring 7 goals and assisting 4 in 11 premier league games. Wilson has had two ACL injuries in the space of 16 months, one in each knee, and Southgate paid tribute to the striker’s come back.

“Part of being a footballer is showing the resilience that would be commonplace among the squad, coming back from setbacks whether that’s through rejection or injury. He’s had that but he’s got back to a really good level. he’s earned the right for a call up” said Southgate.

England play the US on November 15 before hosting Croatia in the nations league the following Sunday.

 

You may also like

THIERRY HENRY ON THE ROPES

ANTHONY MARTIAL EARNS FRANCE NATIONAL TEAM RECALL

BARCELONA REACH UCL ROUND OF 16

Arsenal 0 Sporting 0: Gunners Fans Single Out Ramsey And Mkhitaryan For Blames After Sporting CP Stalemate

Unai Emery Leads Gunners Reactions To Welbeck Injury

BETTING TIPS: LIST OF TEAMS THAT WOULD PLAY HIGH NUMBERS OF CORNER KICKS THIS WEEKEND

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 10 ODDS FOR TODAY: 9TH NOVEMBER

Kovacic Reaction To Chelsea Passage To Europa Round Of 32 ‘With Two Matches To Spare’ Would Leave You Proud As A Fan

Here Is How Chelsea Coach, Maurizio Sarri, Reacted To Giroud’s First Goal Under His Tutelage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *