Can Cristiano Ronaldo End His UEFA Champions League Goal Drought When They Take On Manchester United Today???

Juventus welcome Manchester United to the Allianz Stadium in the group H fourth match of the ongoing UEFA Champions league tournament today.

The Turin side have won all three matches played in the current season and sit at the top of the group table on 9 points, compared to their opponents who sit in second on 4 points.

Their talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo, who is also the competition’s all time highest goal scorer is yet to find the back of the net in the current campaign.

Can Cristiano Ronaldo, who has now returned to the competition after a one-match ban, end his UEFA Champions League goal drought when they take on Manchester United today???