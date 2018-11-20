Uncategorized

Cardi B buys her mom a house

US rapper, Cardi B has just purchased a house for her mother.

The trending rapper who has been buzzing since last year took to her IG to show off the interior of the house as she wrote revealing that it has always been her dream to buy her mother a house.

She wrote;

“Stay down till you come up !Its always been a dream to buy my mother a house .Last year i was so thirsty to buy my mom a house but the ones i was interested for her weren’t at my price range .I worked and worked and now I’m here !! Thank you everybody who supported me to make my childhood dreams come true! Buy my momma a house !!…..don’t ask me for shit motherfuckers i got big girls bills 😩😩!”




Tags

You may also like

Mr Spellz pays a visit to the saloon, looking all classy

No water to flush at Lagos International airport – Actress, Remmy Njoku says

Patience Ozokwor says weavons & wigs are dedicated to shrines in India, Daddy Freeze reacts

Young girl survives after being involved in an accident which saw an iron rod pierce her eye

Photos from the burial of 88-year-old former senator who died after marrying a younger bride

Davido’s alleged first daughter, Mitchelle turns 5 (Photos)

Corps member seen enjoying a combination of banana & bread (Photos)

“Has he paid my bride price?,” – Bambam asks Teddy A to grab her as he likes

Cee-C Bags Double Awards At The Social Media Awards

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *