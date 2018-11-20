Cardi B buys her mom a house

US rapper, Cardi B has just purchased a house for her mother.

The trending rapper who has been buzzing since last year took to her IG to show off the interior of the house as she wrote revealing that it has always been her dream to buy her mother a house.

She wrote;

“Stay down till you come up !Its always been a dream to buy my mother a house .Last year i was so thirsty to buy my mom a house but the ones i was interested for her weren’t at my price range .I worked and worked and now I’m here !! Thank you everybody who supported me to make my childhood dreams come true! Buy my momma a house !!…..don’t ask me for shit motherfuckers i got big girls bills 😩😩!”