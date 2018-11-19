Cee-C Bags Double Awards At The Social Media Awards

BBN’s Ceec is so elated as she walks home with 2 awards at social media 2018 awards, winning both ‘Discovery of the Year Award’ and ‘Brand Infuencer of the Year’ award in one night.

Going on her social media handle, the reality star wrote in her ecstatic state:

‘Super humbled and grateful for this . Thank you so much to @socialmediaawardsng for even considering me.

I am so sorry I couldn’t be there. But most importantly, thank you to my amazing Spartans for always going above and beyond for me . I love you all so much !

Thank you !! 💕💕💕’