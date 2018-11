Cee-C

Big Brother Naija Star Cee-C is currently in Dubai, United Arab Emirates for the prestigious African Music Festival.

She looks so pretty in the short gown worn to the event and her friends have been gushing over her.

There have been rumours that Cee-C and her BBNaija, colleague, Leo might be seeing each other as they have been constantly seen together. Cee-C was before now in Kenya with him.

