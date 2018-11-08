Ceec Flaunts The Numerous Expensive Birthday Gifts She Received

BBN’s Cee-c has gone online to flaunt the gifts given to her on her birthday from her fans and families.

She also penned down an appreciation text, saying:

“My dearest Spartans…

Words fail me whenever I attempt to quantify how big of a blessing you all are to me.

You all made my birthday more special than I could have ever imagined. I don’t know what I have done to deserve all this love but I thank God everday that he saw me fit to be blessed with such amazing people.

I just want to say Thank you , from the deepest parts of my heart . For the gifts , the love and unwavering support, I am eternally grateful. It is you all who have changed my story and have become my inspiration to keep going.

To all the great people , friends, family , fellow housemates that sent prayers , messages, gifts . Thank you all so much, my heart is so full .

I love you all forever and beyond ❤”

See the gifts;