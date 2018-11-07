Football

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: LUKAKU’S ABSENCE ONLY DUE TO INJURY, SAYS JOSE MOURINHO

Manchester united striker, Romelu Lukaku is a doubt for the upcoming crucial Champions League game against Italian champions, Juventus, on Wednesday.

Lukaku did not make the squad for United’s crucial Champions League game against Italian champions, Juventus on Wednesday. The Belgian international has lost his starting spot of late due to an indifferent start to the season. Lukaku has endured a difficult start to the season, managing just 4 goals in 14 appearances so far this term.

speaking after the Tofees clash, Mourinho said, “The reason is, he is playing lots of matches and lately, not just not scoring goals, but also not showing lots of confidence”.

The 25-year-old Belgian suffered a muscle injury in training on Friday. Mourinho revealed before kick-off that Lukaku was not in the matchday squad for the premier league clash at Bournemouth.

When asked whether the striker would be available for the Manchester derby on Sunday, Mourinho replied. “injured for tomorrow and we don’t know for Sunday”

You may also like

Can Cristiano Ronaldo End His UEFA Champions League Goal Drought When They Take On Manchester United Today???

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 7TH NOVEMBER

Here Is How Liverpool’s Coach, Jurgen Klopp, Reacted To Their ‘Surprise’ Defeat To Red Star Belgrade

Here Is Why Mauro Icardi’s Wife And Representative, Wanda Nara, Feels Her Husband Is Better Than Cristiano Ronaldo

Inter 1 Barca 1: Here Is What Fans Are Saying About This Mauro Icardi’s ‘Sublime’ Equaliser

‘Suarez will miss 9 chances before scoring one’ – Fans Throw Mud At Luis Suarez After Missing This Goal Scoring Chance (Video)

Monaco 0 Club Brugge 4: Thiery Henry Goes Hot, Lash At Players After Losing Streak Continues

Tot 2 PSV1: Here Is How Tottenham’s Striker, Harry Kane, Reacted To Scoring Two Late Goal For The Spurs

Inter 1 Barca 1: Desribe This Malcom’s Goal In One Word (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *