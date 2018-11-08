CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: SPECTACULAR RONALDO NOT ENOUGH AS JUVENTUS FALL TO LATE DEFEAT

Manchester United secured a crucial 2-1 win against Italian champions, Juventus, on Wednesday to keep qualification hopes alive.

Ronaldo gave the home side the lead with a well-struck volley in the 65th minute before Juan mata equalized with a spectacular free-kick late in the game. A scramble in the juventus box led to an Alex Sandro own-goal in the 90th minute.

Manchester United coach, Jose Mourinho, would be hoping for more of the same when his side come up against Premier League Champions, City, at the Etihad on Sunday.