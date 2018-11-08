Sports, Trending, Uncategorized

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: SPECTACULAR RONALDO NOT ENOUGH AS JUVENTUS FALL TO LATE DEFEAT

Manchester United secured a crucial 2-1 win against Italian champions, Juventus, on Wednesday to keep qualification hopes alive.

Ronaldo gave the home side the lead with a well-struck volley in the 65th minute before Juan mata equalized with a spectacular free-kick late in the game. A scramble in the juventus box led to an Alex Sandro own-goal in the 90th minute.

Manchester United coach, Jose Mourinho, would be hoping for more of the same when his side come up against Premier League Champions, City, at the Etihad on Sunday.

 

You may also like

Fresh!!! Contractor who leaked Ganduje’s alleged bribery videos willing to appear before investigating panel

5 African presidents who reduced their monthly salary to help their country financially

But you pay workers N18k! Omokri blasts fg over claims its costs N3.5m to feed El-Zakzaky

Claims by Lai Mohammed that it costs fg N3.5m to feed El-Zakzaky monthly, causes frenzy on social media

“The people you told bad things about me told me already” – Regina Daniels writes as she stuns in new photos

Jeweluchi is 2! Ebuka & Cynthia Obi-Uchendu celebrate daughter’s Birthday

Passenger named Ademola Adeleke slumps & dies at Lagos airport, Davido’s uncle reacts

Men seen spraying ‘Sniper’ on beans to kill weevils

Actress Chika Ike teases her fans with topless photo to celebrate her 33rd birthday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *