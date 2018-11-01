Chaos As Church Service Over Prayer For Election Is Disrupted By IPOB (Video)

There was chaos at Christ the King Cathedral, (CKC) in Aba, Abia state after members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) vehemently opposed a prayer for peaceful election in 2019.

It was gathered that the IPOB members went berserk after the prayer request by the Reverend Father.

The IPOB members, who opposed the prayer, said that there will be no election in Igbo land as stated by their leader Nnamdi Kanu – till referendum is conducted as they raised the group’s (IPOB) flag and also American flags while causing commotion during the service.

Nnamdi Kanu who recently resurfaced in Israel announced in a broadcast that there would be no election in South-East in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), has urged Igbos to disregard the call for boycott of election by Nnamdi Kanu describing it as `unrealistic’. The Leader of MASSOB, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Owerri, Imo state capital. Uwazurike said such call was laughable because he did not have control of election in Nigeria, pointing out that his intention was to incite his members into a venture that could lead to death of innocent Igbo’s again.

Nnamdi Kanu also said he would return soon to Nigeria to revive the agitation for Biafra independence. His whereabouts had been unknown since July when the military launched Operation Python Dance to check activities of IPOB.

See video and photos