News Feed

Charles Inojie Shows Off His Beautiful Wife As They Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos)

Charles Inojie and wife, Obehi

Nollywood actor Charles Inojie (popularly known for the ‘Na dem dey rush u slang’) and wife, Obehi are celebrating their 6th wedding anniversary today.

The couple took to their social media pages to celebrate their special day. Charles inojie wrote on his Instagram page;

Hurray! It’s our 6th year anniversary!! Wow!!!



I thank God Almighty for His Grace that has kept us through this journey so far… It’s indeed a miracle that the travails that could have broken us asunder, left us stronger.



May God bless the day I met u @obehiinojie #nademdeyrushus





The family that prays together stays together, happy wedding anniversary to us, 6 years today since he rushed me 😃😃 #nademdeyrushus

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

Tags

You may also like

Wow! Toke Makinwa Rides A Camel For The First Time Ever In Dubai (Photo)

Argentine Navy Submarine Found A Year After Disappearing With 44 Aboard

What A Shame! Confusion As Impounded Vehicle Disappears From Ondo Police Station

Billionaire Businessman, Otedola Endorses Sanwo-Olu

Breaking News: Super Eagles Draw South Africa To Qualify For 2019 AFCON

Abayomi Hires Femi Falana, To Sue Linda Ikeji Over Instablog Ownership Story

Bank Customer Collapses After Losing All His Money Due To Bank’s Alleged ‘Negligence’ (Video)

Respected Delta Monarch, The Ovie Of Idjerhe Kingdom Is Dead

Shock As Cross River APC Chairman Dies In Auto Crash While Returning From Church

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *