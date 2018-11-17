Charles Inojie Shows Off His Beautiful Wife As They Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos)

Charles Inojie and wife, Obehi





Nollywood actor Charles Inojie (popularly known for the ‘Na dem dey rush u slang’) and wife, Obehi are celebrating their 6th wedding anniversary today. The couple took to their social media pages to celebrate their special day. Charles inojie wrote on his Instagram page; Hurray! It’s our 6th year anniversary!! Wow!!!









I thank God Almighty for His Grace that has kept us through this journey so far… It’s indeed a miracle that the travails that could have broken us asunder, left us stronger.









May God bless the day I met u @obehiinojie #nademdeyrushus











The family that prays together stays together, happy wedding anniversary to us, 6 years today since he rushed me 😃😃 #nademdeyrushus

