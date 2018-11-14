Check Out Dannyl Welbeck’s Message To Arsenal Fans After Rupturing His Knee

Former Manchester United striker, Dannyl Welbeck, injured his knee during their Europa league 4th group stage match against Sporting CP after landing awkwardly. He was then carried out of the pitch with a stretcher after being unable to walk.

The 27-year-old striker who has scored 5 goals for Arsenal in 14 appearances this season has had surgery on the affected knee and is expected to continue with his rehabilitation.

The England International has assured Arsenal fans that he wouldl come back stronger after sharing a picture on crutches via his twitter handle.

What he said: