News Feed

Check Out How The Ambassador Of Ireland To Nigeria Beat Lagos Traffic Today (Photo)

Mr Sean Hoy, the ambassador of Ireland to Nigeria was faced with a traffic problem in Lagos today and her decided to do something to beat it.

The Irish ambassador who was on his way to his own farewell reception, decided to take a speedboat and ride the waters as he raced against time to meet up.

Sean Hoy on his speedboat

Sean Hoy revealed this by himself on his Twitter page. 

Sharing a photo of himself on his speedboat, he wrote: “To beat the traffic in Lagos, I had to use a speedboat to get to my own farewell reception on time!”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

Tags

You may also like

Confusion Hits Abraka Town In Delta After 2-Year-Old Baby Is Found Dead Near Transformer

Pandemonium As Masked Policemen Storm The Streets To Protest In Imo

‘I Prayed For God To Take My Life’ – Broadcaster, Emma Ugolee Shares Touching Story About His Illness

Beautiful Zamfara Twin Sisters Finally Regain Freedom After 26 Days In Kidnappers’ Den

How Bribe-Seeking Policemen Disappeared After Causing Ghastly Accident While Chasing Truck Driver In Enugu

Horror: Four INEC Workers, NYSC Member, Three-Year-Old Baby Perish In Kogi Road Accident

Breaking News: Buhari Showcases Achievements, Launches Campaign Document

Breaking News: Olusegun Obasanjo Sues Radio Presenter For N1bn Over Bola Ige Killing

Unbelievable Story Of 20-Year-Old Lady Who Became Pregnant For Her Own Father In Nasarawa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *