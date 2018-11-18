Check Out How The Ambassador Of Ireland To Nigeria Beat Lagos Traffic Today (Photo)

Mr Sean Hoy, the ambassador of Ireland to Nigeria was faced with a traffic problem in Lagos today and her decided to do something to beat it.

The Irish ambassador who was on his way to his own farewell reception, decided to take a speedboat and ride the waters as he raced against time to meet up.

Sean Hoy on his speedboat

Sean Hoy revealed this by himself on his Twitter page.

Sharing a photo of himself on his speedboat, he wrote: “To beat the traffic in Lagos, I had to use a speedboat to get to my own farewell reception on time!”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria