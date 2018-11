The lovely couple

When love and career meet, expect a masterpiece like this strong union.

This is a pre-wedding photoshoot of a Nigerian Nurse and her Engineer husband-to-be. The duo decided to fly the flags of their profession in their romantic photoshoot.

Both lovers are indeed good-looking especially the young man who is an employee of the Bell oil and gas firm where he is earning well.

See more photos:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria