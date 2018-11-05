News Feed

Check out the eye-popping dress a slay queen wore to a wedding (Photo)

The photo is trending on social media for obvious reasons.

What do y’all think about the dress?

In related news, a slay queen identified as simply_tacha has taken her to explain why she dates only married men.

In the now viral video, the lady can be heard saying;

Married men are less stress, they give us money without us asking, they don’t f*** the hell out of us and they can’t cheat on us because they already have a wife.

But you see the regular boyfriends, they are always broke and when they manage to give you the least 5k, they would want to hang your legs and f*** the hell out of you”

Tags

You may also like

Chelsea Coach Tells Victor Moses What To Do To Get Into His Squad

Yomi Shogunle declares Yoruba woman wanted for stealing at a party

EFCC And Police Burst Lagos Church, Arrest Prophet Who Scams Members

My Beauty Misleads People To Think I’m Dumb – Instagram Slay Queen Who Is Also A Lawyer

See The Ghanaian Garri Nigerians Are Scrambling For At Lagos Trade Fair

See The Funny Statue Of Mo Salah Unveiled In Egypt (Photo)

Alleged Phone Thief, Seun Egbegbe Appears In Court today After Spending 20 Months In Prison

Chelsea Boss Sarri Smashes 24-Year-Old Premier League Record, Sets New One

Igbo apprenticeship system is world’s largest business incubator platform – Robert Neuwirth

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *