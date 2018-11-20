Check Out The Toni Kroos ‘amazing’ pass for Leroy Sane between 3 defenders That’s Wowing Football Lovers Today

Former World champions, Germany, were held to a 2-2 draw at Leipzig yesterday during their UEFA nations league clash with Netherlans.

The Germans who were only playing for their pride during the tie as they had already been relegated from the tournament following strings of unpleasant results raced into a two goals lead in the first half before the Dutch team drew level in the second half.

The Germans scored a classy second goal after Toni Kros’ s pinpoint pass from the midfield was met by the Manchester City winger, Leroy Sane, and he duly drilled home.

Video below:

Leroy Sane gets the goal, but how about the ball from Toni Kroos? 2-0 Germany (via @UnivisionSports) pic.twitter.com/d774enKuvQ — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) November 19, 2018

What fans are saying;

toni kroos is an angel sent from heaven to teach football, the maestro is back again 😍 — Theseus & Newt 💓❄️ (@xtinap1) November 19, 2018