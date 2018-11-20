Check Out Throwback Picture Of Mercy Aigbe As A Growing Girl In UNILAG

Mercy Aigbe, 40, who is originally a native of Edo State has shared a major throwback photo of herself before fame and wealth.

Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe, a talented actress, director and businesswoman best known for her Yoruba language movies took to her Instagram page to share a photo of her younger self as a student in the University of Lagos.

Posting a very beautiful throwback photo of herself in 1999, she wrote: “Throwback 1999 ……UNILAG Days! That year this Shirt was the ‘In Thing”

University of Lagos graduates have flooded her page as they reminisce over their days in the school which has produced more celebrities in Nigeria.