Chelsea 3 Crystal Palace1: Maurizio Sarri Reveals Why Eden Hazard Started From The Bench

Chelsea maintained their unbeaten run to the new campaign by thrashing Crystal Palace three goals to one at Stamford Bridge. They have now gone 11 matches in the domestic league without a defeat in the current season.
With the scores at 1-1 in the second half, their head coach, Maurizio Sarri, brought on Eden Hazard for Willian in the 62nd minute and the Belgian made an immediate impact. The skillful forward launched a free kick into the Crystal Palace area which was met by Alvaro Morata and the ball ended into the net to make the scoreline 2-1.
Pedro then added a third deep into the second half.
While many were pondering on why the talented Belgian didn’t start the match, the big tactician, Sarri, disclosed that he kept the Belgian was kept on the bench for the following reasons.
What he said:
Sarri says it was very important to have Eden Hazard on the bench today, and within a minute of the player coming on he was able to change the match.
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 4, 2018