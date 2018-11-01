Football

Chelsea 3 Derby 2: ‘Cahill Is Absolutely Finished’ – Fans Lash At Chelsea Defender, Gary Cahil, For Letting Derby County Back Into The Game

Image result for cahill vs derby

Chelsea held on to a 3-2 win over Derby County at Stamford Bridge with the championship side chasing the game all through the second half of the encounter.

While the scoreline reflects five goals, only one goal was scored by the Blues with their opponents going on to score all the remaining four goals. They gifted Chelsea 2 own goals in a keenly contested first half at Stamford Bridge.

With Chelsea leading 1-0 five minutes into the contest, England International, Gary Cahill, slipped up and allowed Derby County to level things up just before the  10th minute mark.

Video below:

As a result of his slip up, fans have been on social media reacting.

What fans are saying:

https://twitter.com/ChelsLee86/status/1057731435778445313

https://twitter.com/EmenaIo/status/1057723227890274304

