Chelsea Coach Tells Victor Moses What To Do To Get Into His Squad

The Nigerian star, 27, was a first-team regular at Stamford Bridge under previous manager Antonio Conte but since the summer arrival of Sarri, he has found himself spending more time on the bench.

“Moses is more suitable to play like a wing-back, rather than like a winger or a full-back,” the coach said.

“I don’t know. They have to improve – but their characteristics are a little bit different.”

Sarri also said Danny Drinkwater, who was signed from Leicester City for £35million, needs to improve to get a look in.

Drinkwater’s only action this term was as a substitute in the Community Shield.

“The situation is that Drinkwater for me is not suitable for a midfield with two midfielders. I told him two months ago what I think,” he said.

“If you look only at the Premier League, the situation is bad, you’re right,” Sarri added regarding his minimal squad selection.

“But we’ve used 26 players in all competitions this season. I have to look at all the competitions, because 90 minutes is 90 minutes.

“I think the rotation overall is good at the moment. Of course if you look to December, January, you’ll need to change also for the Premier League, because there will be matches every three days.”