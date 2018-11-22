Football

Chelsea Defender, Cesar Azpilicueta, Roaring To Go At Tottenham

Image result for tottenham vs chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur would Host Chelsea at  Wembley stadium on Saturday in the fixture corresponding to match day 13 in the current domestic campaign.

The last meeting between the two sides saw Tottenham emerged victorious by two goals to one and the Blues who are still the only side across Europe’s top 5 league that it yet to taste defeat across all competitions are gunning for a revenge this time around.

The Blues only sit one point ahead of their London rivals, Tottenham, in third place despite being without a single defeat in the current campaign.

Chelsea defender, Cesar Azpilicueta, is one player who is looking forward to this clash. The Spanish International took his twitter handle after returning unscathed from the international break to drop a lovely message that suggests that he can’t wait for the tie to get started.

What he said:

 

