Chelsea Defender, Cezar Azpilicueta, Can’t Get Over Meeting Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard returned to Stamford bridge for the first time in 4years yesterday to take on his former Club, Chelsea in the Caraboa cup.

The Chelsea legend who is now the head coach of English Championship side, Derby County, dumped Manchester United who are being coached by his former Chelsea coach, Jose Mourinho, out of the competition last month to set up a mouth watering clash with the Blues.

Despite losing the encounter by 3-2, the former midfielder was given a standing ovation by both fans as he made way out of the stadium. Even Chelsea players stopped by his side to take pictures with him.

Chelsea defender. Cezar Azpilicueta, who had a brief chat with the legendary midfielder before the match is one player who is still gushing about meeting the former England player as he took yo social media to upload their pictures and also had a thing or two to say.

What he said below: