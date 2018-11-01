Football

Chelsea Defender, Cezar Azpilicueta, Can’t Get Over Meeting Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard returned to Stamford bridge for the first time in 4years yesterday to take on his former Club, Chelsea in the Caraboa cup.

The Chelsea legend who is now the head coach of English Championship side, Derby County, dumped Manchester United who are being coached by his former Chelsea coach, Jose Mourinho, out of the competition last month to set up a mouth watering clash with the Blues.

Despite losing the encounter by 3-2, the former midfielder was given a standing ovation by both fans as he made way out of the stadium. Even Chelsea players stopped by his side to take pictures with him.

Chelsea defender. Cezar Azpilicueta, who had a brief chat with the legendary midfielder before the match is one player who is still gushing about meeting the former England player as he took yo social media to upload their pictures and also had a thing or two to say.

What he said below:

You may also like

Here Is What Chelsea Midfielder, Mateo Kovacic, Has To Say About Their Unbeaten Run

BETTING TIPS: LIST OF TEAMS THAT WOULD PLAY HIGH NUMBERS OF CORNER KICKS THIS WEEKEND

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 1ST NOVEMBER

Chelsea 3 Derby 2: ‘Cahill Is Absolutely Finished’ – Fans Lash At Chelsea Defender, Gary Cahil, For Letting Derby County Back Into The Game

Vinicius Junior Breaks Real Madrid 5 Years Old Record

What Chelsea Legend, Frank Lampard, Said After His Hard Fought Display Against Former Club, Chelsea, Is A Must Read

Emile Smith-Rowe Reaction To First Emirate Stadium Goal Would Leave You Thrilled

Leonesa Cultural 0 Barcelona 1: Barcelona Left It Late To Get Past Their Opponents

Melilla 0 – 4 Real Madrid: Real Madrid Caretaker Coach,Santiago Solari, Fulfills his promise

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *