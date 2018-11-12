Chelsea Fans Troll Willian After Their Goalless Draw With Everton

Chelsea missed the chance to pick up maximum three points after drawing blank during their clash with Everton yesterday in the Premier League fixture corresponding to match day 12. Although the Blues were able to maintain their unbeaten status across all competitions in Europe’s top five league, they should have kept the maximum three points in their bag as they could not put begging chances away due to the wastefulness of their strikers.

Brazilian International, Willian, is more culpable for failing to spot the runs of his team mates when in advanced positions. The Winger was also selfish with the ball as he failed to square to Alvaro Morata who would have been left with the simple task of tapping in on another occasion.

The Brazilian International who was a subject of intense transfer speculation during the summer lost the ball more than any other outfield player yesterday as he kept holding on to the ball longer than necessary.

As a result of his poor display yesterday, their fans have been on social media calling out the pacy winger.

What they are saying:

I don’t understand Willian’s decision making. Hazard plays a clear give & go, but Willian instead crosses it into Morata covered by 3 Everton players. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) November 11, 2018

Willian is such a trash player and human being. — ♕ (@DerPurist) November 11, 2018