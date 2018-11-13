Chelsea Midfielder, Mateo Kovacic, Reveals Frustration With Everton Stalemate

Croatia International, Mateo Kovacic, came out this morning to voice his displeasure at the stalemate with Everton during the weekend. The two sides met at at Stamford bridge to a play a goalless draw in the fixture corresponding to match day 12 in the current domestic league.

The Real Madrid loanee who started the match and only left the fray in the 82nd minute for England International, Ross Barkley was one of the few stand out performer during the encounter.

Kovacic who has left England to join up with his National team side, Croatia, as they prepare to take on Spain in the ongoing UEFA Nationa league competition took to his twitter handle in the early hours of today to reveal how disappointed he is at his team not beating Everton.

What he said: