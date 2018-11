Chelsea striker, Oliver Giroud, was the difference for the World champions, France, during their friendly match with Uruguay yesterday.

The former Arsenal striker struck from the penalty spot after Antonine Griezman was brought down in the penalty area by one of the Uruguay players.

His solitary strike yesterday takes his tally for his national team to 32, one above Zinedine Zidane (31) and has David Trezeguent who sits in third on 34 goals in sight.