Chidinma Ekile Builds A Beautiful House For Her Mother As A 60th Birthday Gift

Nigeria music star, Chidinma Ekile, has built a beautiful mansion for her mother as a 60th birthday gift. She shared a photo of the house saying;

“Happy 60th Iya Lucky.

Your next is about to be toooo emotional

Thank you for all that you do for the Clan.

Thank you for being my strength and my shield

Recall that the beautiful and petite singer who in 2010, rose to stardom after winning the third season of Project Fame West Africa once revealed that she was born blind. Chidinma paying a tribute to her mum in a touching new song she released to appreciate her mother, said she gained her sight for the first time when she was a teenager.