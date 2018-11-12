Politics, Trending, Uncategorized

Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, involved in car accident

 

The staff vehicle of the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, was involved in a car accident at Jere town, enroute Kaduna, on Sunday.

 

The car was in a convoy along with other vehicles when a lone civilian vehicle skewed off its lane and rammed into the staff vehicle. The motorist of the civilian car that rammed into the convoy of the Chief of Army Staff is currently being treated at a medical facility.

 

The case has been reported to the police and is currently being investigated. Initial findings showed that the driver was under the influence of Alcohol.

