By Saheed Entertainment, NewsNovember 6, 2018 Chioma Spends Quality Time With Davido And His Dad In His Village, Ede Watch Video Below; Ad ==> LEARN How A Young Unemployed Graduate Makes 235K Monthly Online Legally, In This Recession Period. Click Here! You may also like 85-year old Paul Biya sworn in as Cameroon’s President for a seventh term (Photo) Best of Mark Angel November 2018 Comedy Videos Men shouldn’t cook – Uganda President Yoweri Museveni Minimum Wage: NLC calls off planned strike ‘There is no part of the country I haven’t been to’ – President Buhari tells Nigerians Stop donating money to other countries like Father Christmas – Atiku tells Buhari Photos of Honorable Patrick Obahiangbon munching bread by the road side in Edo State Popular female Benin pastor dies from childbirth complication (Photos) Sat Guru Marhaj ji reveals who he would support in 2019 presidential election Previous article85-year old Paul Biya sworn in as Cameroon’s President for a seventh term (Photo) Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Yes, add me to your mailing list.