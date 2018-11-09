Chioma, The Boob Movement founder comes out gay, shows off partner

Recall the SA based Nigerian model, Abby Chioma Zeus who went viral in social media after saying that ‘a woman with large breast make men stupid’, well she has revealed that she is gay with new photos.

South African based-Nigerian model, Abby Chioma Zeus took to her Twitter page to show off her South African partner, Lonah Zainab, including sharing the handle of joint Instagram account, which has loved-up videos and photo of them together.

Sharing a video of them sharing a kiss, Chioma wrote:

‘I fit do anything for your love ?? @lonahsimakuhle_ ‘

In one of the photos, they shared to their Instagram page, the pair were pictured showing off their matching tattoos. The photo was captioned:

‘She my queen , I’m her king ??.’