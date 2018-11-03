”Chioma, you are f**king lucky” Davido says as he shares a cute photo of himself

Nigerian Singer, Davido is living a good life right now and he does not fail to make it obvious.

The 25-year-old shared the photo above on his twitter handle with the caption

”Hmmm CHI CHI your fucking lucky!! YOU GOT YOURSELF A FINE MAN !!”.

Davido is definitely a love-struck young man who loves to seize every opportunity to show off his girlfriend.

Yesterday the singer once again showed off his girlfriend Chioma along with her sisters. He referred to them as his ‘in-laws’ while referring to Chioma as his ‘wife’.