Uncategorized

‘Christianity does not dictate a dress code’ – Daddy Freeze reacts to Patience Ozokwor’s wardrobe choice

Nigerian radio host and presenter Ifedayo Olarinde popularly called Freeze has reacted to veteran actress, Patience Ozokwor’s call for Christians to change their wardrobe if they are really born again.

Patience Ozokwor had claimed that a born again Christian is not ready to serve God, if he or she has not changed their wardrobe.

Reacting to this, Daddy Freeze wrote;

”Wow, this used to be my favorite actress….. We have all been schooled in error, Christianity does not dictate a dress code, modesty in all things is advised, but this right here is someone’s personal philosophy, NOT Christ’s!

This is just sad
Yes the church should be separate from the world. But the world is not fashion or music, it’s money power and religion.
When Yeshua said the world hated him, who was he talking about? Fashion designers? Of course not, it was religious people using the name of God who hated him.
? John 15:18 ?
New Living Translation
“If the world hates you, remember that it hated me first.

If you want to drive the world out of the church, start with the GOs

Wow, this used to be my favorite actress…..☹️

We have all been schooled in error, Christianity does not dictate a dress code, modesty in all things is advised, but this right here is someone’s personal philosophy, NOT Christ’s!

Here is the video below;

Tags

You may also like

Nigerian comedian Ali Baba writes open letter to President Buhari

We are promoting abnormality & putting it on the world map – Morachi reacts to emergence of Mr Spellz

‘There is no shame, absolutely no shame in selling sex’ – Bisi Alimi tells writes

Actor Charles Inojie & his wife Obehi celebrate 6th wedding anniversary together

Mr Jollof Appreciates Wizkid For Taking Him As A Brother (Photos+Videos)

Hushpuppi fights a security operative who tried to remove him from stage during Wizkid’s performance in Dubai (Video)

Genort Rohr qualfies Nigeria for AFCON 2019 for the first time in 5 years

Business tycoon Femi Otedola endorses APC candidate Sanwo-Olu for Lagos state Governor

Peter Okoye exposes juicy details as he marks 5th wedding anniversary with wife (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *