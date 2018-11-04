Church members make money ‘Rain’ on Anambra prophet as he celebrates his birthday

Popular Onitsha, Anambra State-based prophet has found himself once again in the news for controversial reasons.

The Founder/General Overseer of Royal Family International Ministries, Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje celebrated his birthday amidst different displays that many have considered ‘wordly’ and unscriptural.

In a video clip which recently emerged online, the Prophet is seen the church auditorium singing praises and dancing as he is being sprayed cash by some of the members of his church.

The prophet is not new to controversies. Last year, the pastor who is also a gospel musician, was filmed throwing cash including dollars at the people while standing in his exotic BMW. jeep as he performed.

