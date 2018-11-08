Politics, Trending

Claims by Lai Mohammed that it costs fg N3.5m to feed El-Zakzaky monthly, causes frenzy on social media

Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s information minister has stirred a hot debate among Nigerians on social media after he claimed that the government spends about N3.5 million monthly to feed Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

The cleric who is the leader of the Shiite IMN movement has been in the custody of the Nigerian government for over two years. El- Zakzaky was accused of blocking a public road, which army boss, Tukur Buratai was plying at the time.

The incidence which happened in December 2015, saw soldiers attack many of the cleric’s supporters leading to the death of hundreds of them. at least 347 of them.

Nigerians are now reacting to the video which has gone viral, wherein the Information Minister, while addressing some journalists made the claims that it costs government a whooping N3.5m to feed El – Zakzaky monthly.

Take a look

You may also like

But you pay workers N18k! Omokri blasts fg over claims its costs N3.5m to feed El-Zakzaky

Ooni of Ife’s wife Naomi Oluwaseyi stuns in new gorgeous photo

You are a bad egg in police uniform – Lady blasts ACP Yomi Shogunle for declaring her wanted

Attempt on Ekweremadu’s life: Police release ‘weapons’ found on suspect

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 8th November

Dismissing attempt on Ekwerwmadu’s life as mere burglary is sad – Shehu Sani

Bribery allegations: Buhari pressured DSS to let Oshiomhole of the hook – PDP

Popular Nigerian monarch, King of Iwo caught on camera showing off his ‘swag’

Atiku cautions Buhari not to back-pedal on N30k new minimum wage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *