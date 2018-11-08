Claims by Lai Mohammed that it costs fg N3.5m to feed El-Zakzaky monthly, causes frenzy on social media

Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s information minister has stirred a hot debate among Nigerians on social media after he claimed that the government spends about N3.5 million monthly to feed Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

The cleric who is the leader of the Shiite IMN movement has been in the custody of the Nigerian government for over two years. El- Zakzaky was accused of blocking a public road, which army boss, Tukur Buratai was plying at the time.

The incidence which happened in December 2015, saw soldiers attack many of the cleric’s supporters leading to the death of hundreds of them. at least 347 of them.

Nigerians are now reacting to the video which has gone viral, wherein the Information Minister, while addressing some journalists made the claims that it costs government a whooping N3.5m to feed El – Zakzaky monthly.

"N30K is enough to feed a family of 4 for a month." – Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour & Productivity "It costs FG N3.5m to feed ElZakzaky for a month." – Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information & Culture. These people don't rate us. — Igala_King (@I_Am_Ilemona) November 8, 2018

Lai Mohammed says they spend N3.5M to feed El Zakzaky. If you are not going to release him as court ordered because he is a threat to Security why feed him with N3.5M monthly when there are citizens who are no threat to security that are dying of Hunger? — KinG NomSo👑 (@ani_nomso) November 8, 2018

A possible breakdown of Zazzaky's DAILY consumption going by Lai Mohammed's claim that it cost the govt 120K daily to feed him.

One Big Ram

One Bag of Rice

5 crates of eggs

5 Loaves of Bread

10 Bottle water

3 Mudu of Garri

1 Mudu of Sugar

4 Tins of Milk & Milo — Kwankwasiyya 🔴 (@dadiyata) November 8, 2018

How can we be using #3.5 million to feed someone, is he eating a whole cow daily? Because me ayam lost o ( Lai Mohammed ) — Naija PR (@Naija_PR) November 8, 2018

Lai Mohammed: “It costs the Nigerian government N3.5m per month to feed ElZakzaky” Are they feeding him manna imported from Heaven? At this point, I bet the devil himself is no longer sure if he’s still the father of lies. — Ibadan Lord 🇳🇬 (@degosTee) November 8, 2018