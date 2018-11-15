Comedian Akpororo celebrates 3rd wedding anniversary with his wife Josephine

It’s already 3 years ace Nigerian comedian, Akpororo and his wife Josephine walked down the aisle, and the beautiful couple are celebrating already.

‘I’m so happy, it’s just like yesterday when you said yes to #roroking biabii you are the best and last of your kind, I pray for more understanding, wisdom, wealth, love, long life, strength, patients, peace, joy and properties to US. 3years already nawaho I can’t believe this everywhere stew with you. Thank God for blessing me with you. Happy 3years anniversary to us’ the comedian and father of three wrote.

The Fast rising comedian cum gospel singer Akpororo whose style of comedy is basically the fusion of circular and church-related jokes tied the knot with his sweetheart on Saturday, November 14 2015 at the Eagles Club, Surulere, Lagos.

The duo have a beautiful daughter together who turned one year old just recently.