Comedian Ali Baba Writes Open Letter To Buhari

Veteran comedian, TV host and brand influencer Ali Baba who is fond of addressing various issues with his lenghty post on Instagram, has written a note to the Nigerian president.

In his note, Ali Baba urged President Muhammadu Buhari to create an enabling environment and enact policies that will promote the arts sector.

Read what he wrote:

Like we told those before you, Mr President, we don’t need you to give us money. Just provide the enabling environment, AND, WE, WILL BE THE ONES TO GIVE YOU MONEY. Let the government make a deliberate attempt to promote the arts. Piracy laws. Structure for enforcement of those laws. Film villages. Museums. Creative fora. Cinemas. Promotion of culture and tourism just like you promote crude oil…. then we will show you the money. Sir, thou see all these meetings you are having, we have held them before… plus several breakout sessions. Only to be forgotten. And remembered just at the dawn of another election.

