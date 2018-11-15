News Feed

Comedian Helen Paul Releases Cute Photos Of Her Husband And Children

Comedienne & TV personality, Helen Paul, shared these adorable photos with her husband and their children. See full photos below.

Helen Paul is a famous Nigerian comedian, singer, Comedian, Events Host, Writer, Business Strategist and actress who has helped over 10 people set up small scale businesses. She is best known as a stand-up comedian, popularly known as Tatafo. Her style is original and spontaneous, and her petite stature and voice range make her sound like a child. As a kid, she used to entertain small groups of peers, neighbours and friends within the neighbourhood. In many of the interviews she later granted, she would recall that her growing up was not easy, as it was filled with “ups and downs”

