Comedian Seyi Law responds to troll who berated his tribute to late Tosyn Bucknor

On Tuesday, Nigerians woke up to the news of Tosyn Bucknor’s death.

Tosyn was a popular radio presenter, MC and worked with Top Radio, Inspiration FM and many others.

She was reportedly found dead, last night, by her husband of 3 years, Aurelien Boyer, when he arrived home from work. The cause of death isn’t known for now, but the Unilag graduate was born with sickle cell anaemia.

Many celebrities and people in the entertainment industry where Tosyn’s career had been based took to paying tribute to her and honouring her memory. One of these people was Seyi Law, the popular comedian.

In paying tribute to the late prolific media personality, Seyi Law shared a fond picture of her with himself. In the photo shared by the comedian, he and Tosyn were posed in a friendly way.

Alongside the nostalgic image he put up, Seyi Law also wrote an emotional caption which expressed his deep melancholy at the death of the 37-year-old lady.

He said:

“I am not sure your energy was comparable. You were one of the kindest persons, I have ever seen. You were too adorable. You were the life of the party. A voice that gave beauty to our radio. You were one of the best human beings, I have ever known.

Tosin Bucknor, I celebrate your impacts and what you stood for. Heaven has yet again robbed us of an angel. May your soul find peace and be beautiful in the bosom of our Lord. Rest on and well, my dearest sister.”

While many fans could identify with the words of the comedian, one particular person did not seem to connect with the tribute. Instead of the equally gripping comments written by many people, this individual took to trolling on Seyi Law due to his message.

The person identified as @khing.zee took to his Instagram page to make this comment:

“LIFE HMM one of the Kindest but I ‘ve never seen a post of her on ur timeline talking so good bout her? No block Me bro just observation @seyilaw1 No Disrespect bro but why are people especially Nigeria’s so fast to write a full Novel when u ‘re gone than celebrating the Person when he or she is alive #LIFE just observation bro RIP SO SAD REST IN PEACE”

Despite being in a mournful mood, Seyi Law set this fan straight. His words very much conveyed his thoughts about the issue.

“@khing.zee why do you think I have to post about to celebrate her. How many times have I posted about my mother? Does that mean I don’t celebrate her? This picture was from an earlier post of me and her. You people do I too know. Do you know when we saw and what I told her? Keep your energy for something else. God bless you”.

See the exchange below: