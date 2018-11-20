Commotion As Fire Breaks Out Inside Federal Polytechnic While Students Were Sleeping (Photos)

A fire outbreak was reported at last night in three different locations at the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra state. This led to serious commotion among students.

According to LIB, one of the students who got caught up in the heat of the development, released some photos from the scene and revealed that the institution had just switched from the CBT mode of writing exams to the ‘paper and pen’ method, when the incident happened. The students are said to have objected to the new method of writing exams.

The pen and paper examinations began yesterday morning, then at night as students slept in their hostels they were roused by a fire at the Exams and Records building, which is close to the female hostel.

A truck was also set ablaze in front of the Asorock building and fire was set to the Computing Unit opposite the school’s bookshop.

The cause of the fire has not been revealed but students are suspected to have a hand.

All students have been driven out of the school compound and the gates have been locked. Examinations have also been put on hold for the time being.

See more photos below:

