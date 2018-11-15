Commotion As Gunmen Open Fire On PDP Members Holding Meeting In Rivers State

The Rivers state government has, Thursday, accused the All Progressives Congress, APC, party of shooting at members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ikwerre LGA, Vanguard reports.

A statement from the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications Barr Emma Okah, said the gunmen stormed the venue of the meeting and opened fire on the PDP members.

According to the statement, Rivers State Government has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State of masterminding the shooting of innocent PDP members who were having a meeting at Ipo in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State today 14th November, 2018.

Gunmen suspected to be APC supporters opened fire at PDP members who were holding a meeting, critically wounding scores of them while one is extremely critical.

A statement issued by the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications Barr Emma Okah said this unprovoked violence and attack on these innocent persons will not be accepted by the State.

RSG condemns this situation in all ramifications and calls on the Police and other security agencies to fish out these cowards and bring them to book.

Meanwhile, the statement appeals to PDP members in the State to remain calm and avoid any reprisal action as two wrongs do not make a right.”

