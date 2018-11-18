Confusion Hits Abraka Town In Delta After 2-Year-Old Baby Is Found Dead Near Transformer

According to a Daily Post report, there is palpable tension and confusion in Abraka town in Delta State following the discovery of the dead body of a two-year-old baby found near a transformer in the area in the early hours of Saturday.

It was gathered that the corpse of the male child was found very close to a transformer along Umono Street off old Abraka road through a search party conducted by the parents, who raised the alarm of their missing child on Friday evening.

Father of the deceased, Johnson Oghenevo, who spoke to journalists in the area, stated that the child was taken away by unknown person while he was playing outside their room during night fall, adding that efforts with a view to locating his whereabouts in the evening proved abortive.

He said, “the child was playing outside our room during night fall and as at the time we wanted to bath him he was nowhere to be found,we raised the alarm and reported to the police that same evening and we all started looking for our two year old child until the following day which is Saturday and found him dead very close to a transformer on Umono Street around Abraka old road”.

The police commissioner in the state, Mustafa Muhammad, who confirmed that the baby was found dead near a transformer, disclosed that investigation was ongoing, adding that “The police have taken fresh statement from the parents based on the conflicting statement they gave earlier, the police have discovered the body of the child with blood stains and his genital organ removed, the police will bring the culprits to book, no arrest made yet”.

