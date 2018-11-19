Corps member seen enjoying a combination of banana & bread (Photos)

There is a long list of foods that are strangely combined together. Some of them are bread and noodles, rice and okro, bread and pap, noodles and beans, rice and yam, yam and bread.

A photo of a corps member eating the strangest combination of food in Maami Market has surfaced on social media. The corps member was pictured lounging as he ate a combination of bread and banana.

Maami Market is a market located in all Nigerian orientation National Youth Service Corps camps. It is the market where corps members get all their essentials, including food.

How the corps member managed to combine the two unrelated food is still a mystery. The photo was shared on Twitter by user identified simply as Moshkom.