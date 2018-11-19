Trending, Uncategorized

Corps member seen enjoying a combination of banana & bread (Photos)

There is a long list of foods that are strangely combined together. Some of them are bread and noodles, rice and okro, bread and pap, noodles and beans, rice and yam, yam and bread.

A photo of a corps member eating the strangest combination of food in Maami Market has surfaced on social media. The corps member was pictured lounging as he ate a combination of bread and banana.

Maami Market is a market located in all Nigerian orientation National Youth Service Corps camps. It is the market where corps members get all their essentials, including food.

How the corps member managed to combine the two unrelated food is still a mystery. The photo was shared on Twitter by user identified simply as Moshkom.

Tags

You may also like

“Has he paid my bride price?,” – Bambam asks Teddy A to grab her as he likes

Cee-C Bags Double Awards At The Social Media Awards

Missing 300L student of Delta State University found dead with vital organs missing

Sister of Nigerian man, who died after being tased by US cops, speaks out

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo allowed to vacate camp to be with his wife

“These sons of a gardener don’t know respect isn’t mine to give,” – Tonto rips her ex and his brother apart

I am a phone addict – Mercy Aigbe says as she dazzles fans in casual camouflage outfit

See what Nigerians are saying about Atiku’s campaign promises

The choice before you, is to keep on building a new Nigeria or to go back to its tainted past – Buhari to Nigerians

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *