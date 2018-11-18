News Feed

Corpse Of APC Chieftain Found In A Forest After Being Kidnapped In Rivers

Hon. Samuel Wanjoku

The secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon. Samuel Wanjoku has been killed by unknown gunmen.

It was gathered that last week Sunday November,11th, 2018, the duo of Hon. Samuel Wanjoku, and Moses Ogu, a party Chieftain honored invitation of the Anglican Church in their community, Apani, Ikwerre LGA.

On their way back to Port-Harcourt, they were attacked and abducted by unknown gun men along the Omuanwa-Ubima axis of the express way.

Sadly, the bullet-ridden decomposing corpse of Hon. Samuel Wanjoku was discovered deep inside the forest between Omuanwa and Ubima in the local government area. The corpse was found this morning.

Till this moment, the whereabouts of Hon. Moses Ogu remains unknown.

The APC in Ikwerre, has asked supporters to remain calm as the party calls on the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, CP Zaki Ahmed to urgently constitute a Fact-finding Panel to investigate and unravel the circumstances under which the APC members were abducted and murdered.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

Tags

You may also like

Veteran actor, Pawpaw reacts to rumours that he is dating Nina

Footballer Ahmed Musa Slams Instagram User Who Berated Him For Worshiping With Christians

What My Father Did When I Became Pregnant At Age 14 – Nigerian Actress, Ada Ameh Reveals

Lola Okoye Pens Heartfelt Message To Her Husband And His Twin On Birthday

Being Duped Was My Worst Experience- Rapper Yung6ix Opens Up

Photos Of Excited Zamfara Twin Sisters After Being Released By Kidnappers A Month To Their Wedding

Runtown Acquires A White Baby Lion As A Pet (Photo+Video)

‘I still kneel before my husband despite my achievement, he is the head of the home’ – Billionaire businesswoman, Ibukun Awosika says

Tonto Dikeh shades her ex husband as she reacts to news in Anambra

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *