Corrupt politicians no longer afraid of going to jail because they know they only have to join APC – Sowore replies Buhari



President Muhammadu Buhari has come under severe criticisms over his address at the Paris Peace Forum, 2018. Some Nigerians have continued to express their displeasure at the speech, which Buhari gave at the event, attended by over 70 world leaders – According to them, Buhari put Nigerians in bad light, before the world.

One of those to criticise the president, is Omoyele Sowore, who is also in the presidential race for 2019. According to the Sahara Reporters owner, many Nigerians are no longer afraid to go jail, because they know that, jail can be avoided just by joining the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC).

The presidential hopeful said this, in reaction to a statement attributed to Buhari, in which he said corruption has become so lucrative, to the extent that politicians are no longer afraid of going to jail.

Buhari was quoted to have said;

“Corruption in Nigeria is so lucrative that threat of jail term is not sufficient to deter perpetrators”

See Sowore’s response below;

Who will be afraid of jail when all it takes to avoid jail is join All Progressives Congress(APC) like the likes of Senator Godswill Akpabio did?