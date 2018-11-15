Local News

Could This Be The Most Dangerous Pre-wedding Photo In Nigeria?

 

Dapo and Ibikunle

In this pre-wedding photo seen here, it seemed the man had wings to fly as the bride-to-be appeared to hold onto his legs.

From all indications, the stunt seems made up by picture-editing skills as the man could have sustained injuries in the process. It’s rare to see acrobatic pre-wedding photos in Nigeria.

The couple, Dapo and Ibukun have achieved their aim with the picture gaining publicity and being talked about across social media pages.

See more photos below:

