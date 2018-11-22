Court Sentences Two Men To Death In Ogun… Find Out Why

Two men, were on Thursday, sentenced to death by hanging by a court sitting in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

File photo

An Abeokuta High Court on Thursday, sentenced two men, Agbaraojo Abolore, 39, and Adeniyi Dada, 32, to death by hanging for armed robbery.

The judge, Olatokunbo Majekodumi, who sentenced Messrs Abolore and Dada, held that the prosecution had proven its case of conspiracy and armed robbery.

Mrs Majekodunmi also noted that all the evidence tendered in court had convinced the court beyond all reasonable doubt that the convicts committed the offences.

“Having found that the accused persons are guilty as charged on both counts, you shall be hung by the neck until you are dead, may the Lord have mercy on you,” Mr Majekodunmi said.

Reviewing the case, she said the convicts robbed one Olajide Eliphew, the complainant of his Ash colour 2003 model Nissan Pathfinder Jeep with Reg. No. DV. 997 LSD valued N1.7 million and two laptops valued N180,000

“The accused and his gang broke into the home of pastor Olajide not long after closing from a night vigil and threatened to kill him with a gun if he does not hand them his car key,” she said.

The police said that the offence committed contravened Section 6(b) and was punishable under Section1(2)( a) of the Robbery and Firearms (special provisions) Act, Cap Rll Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The police said that the convicts committed the offence on November 24, 2012 at No 1 Olajide Eliphew street, Papa Ibafo in Ogun.

(NAN)