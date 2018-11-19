Football

‘Courtois be chopping goals like jollof rice’ – Fans Fire Shots At Former Chelsea Goalkeeper, Courtois, For Conceding 5 Goals

Belgium didn’t make it to the finals of the UEFA nations league tournaments after losing to Switzerland by 5 goals to two yesterday during their last group match at the ongoing tournament yeerday.

Belgium who won bronze at the just concluded FIFA World cup tournament in Russia had raced into a two goals lead in the opening twenty minutes of play before before the Swiss side replied them with three goals just before the half time break. They went on to complete the rout in the second half by scoring two more goals to make the scoreline 5-2.

Former Chelsea goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, who was in post for the Red has conceded 16 goals for Real Madrid since he switched side during the summer transfer windows and this didn’t seems to go down well with football lovers as they have been on social media reacting.

