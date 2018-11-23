Courtois Can’t Just Stop Conceding!!! See Kareem Benzema Ripping The Former Chelsea Goalkeeper Apart In Training(Video)

Former Chelsea goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois,has been in the spotlight for the wrong reason in recent time. The Big Belgian has conceded 16 goals for Real Madrid since his move during the summer transfer window.

Courtois who was on song for his national team side, Belgium, during the just concluded International break also conceded five goals for the World cup bronze winner at the just concluded FIFA World cup in Russia in a single match.

the opening 20 minutes, Iceland came back at them to put five unreplied goals past the Belgian to completely turn the tie on its head.

His club team mate, Kareem Benzema, is the latest to humiliate the shot-stopper . The silky forward got the better of the big Belgian during a training session in the most ridiculous manner.

