News Feed

Cristiano Ronaldo and fiancée Georgina Rodriguez visit a giant Italian church as they search for a wedding venue (Photos)

Juventus striker, Cristiano Ronaldo, and his partner Georgina Rodriguez who got engaged last week have reportedly started searching for a venue for their wedding.

Cristiano Ronaldo

On Saturday, the pair were spotted visiting Church of Gran Madre di Dio in Turin, Italy as they began the search for a potential wedding venue for their upcoming nuptials.

Georgina, 24, who is the mother of Ronaldo’s last child was pictured wearing a massive engagement ring as she left the 19th-century church with her husband-to-be, 33.

See more photos below.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Tags

You may also like

2019 Election: Buhari Floors Atiku, Ezekwesili In UK Poll

Truck Driver Killed In Zamfara Today By Unknown Men (Photos)

How Can You Increase Power Without Building A Single Station? – Reno Omokri Tackles Buhari

Notorious Armed Robbers And Cultists Paraded By Police In Bayelsa (Photos)

Kano Governor, Ganduje Wins ‘2018 Best Governor’ Award Amidst Alleged Bribery Videos

Buhari Hijacks Front-page Of 5 National Newspapers To Flag Off Campaign

Antoine Griezmann Reveals Top Barcelona Star That Made Him Reject A Move To The Club

Cristiano Ronaldo Can Play Till He Is 40

China’s Richest Man, Jack Ma Is Quitting His $420 Billion Company, Alibaba to Become a Teacher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *