Cristiano Ronaldo and fiancée Georgina Rodriguez visit a giant Italian church as they search for a wedding venue (Photos)

Juventus striker, Cristiano Ronaldo, and his partner Georgina Rodriguez who got engaged last week have reportedly started searching for a venue for their wedding.

On Saturday, the pair were spotted visiting Church of Gran Madre di Dio in Turin, Italy as they began the search for a potential wedding venue for their upcoming nuptials.

Georgina, 24, who is the mother of Ronaldo’s last child was pictured wearing a massive engagement ring as she left the 19th-century church with her husband-to-be, 33.

See more photos below.