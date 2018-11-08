News Feed, Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo blasts Man United after win against Juventus

Juventus player, Cristiano Ronaldo has slammed Manchester United after his team suffered a 2-1 defeat to the English side in a second leg group encounter of the UEFA champions league last night.

Ronaldo did well to place his team ahead in the 65th minute, but a free-kick from Juan Mata saw United equalize in the 86th minute. A Bonnucci own goal put United in front later in the game.

Worried about the tactics deployed by his former club, Ronaldo said:

“I was happy with the goal but we are disappointed because we should win the game easily, by three or four goals.

“Manchester didn’t do much, they created two chances from set pieces. English teams are always looking for set pieces.”

He however shifted his focus to the rest games left in the group as they quest to book a place in yet another final.

He said:

“But we will learn from our mistakes and we are still top of the group and we are good. It is too early. We have to take it step by step.

“We are a good team but it is a long way to the final. These people and the club dream of winning the Champions League but we take it step by step.”

You may also like

Vera Sidika taunts ex-boyfriend, Otile Brown who begged her for a Mercedes by buying same car for her new boy toy

Young lady’s transformation leaves everyone in total shock (Photos)

Davido and Adetutu Alabi, model with tribal marks meet (Photo)

Minimum wage: Comedian Alibaba speaks on increase from N18,000 to N30,000

Nigerian Man cries out after seeing some women do this to bitter leaf meant for Public Consumption (photos)

Official photos from Linda Ejiofor’s bridal shower

Bbnaija’s Khloe Frustrated After UK, US, And Canadian Embassies Denied Her Visas Without Refund

Ese Walter and Benny Ark separate after 5 years of marriage

Heartbreaking photos of incubator used in Nigerian hospital to save life of premature baby

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *