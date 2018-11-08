Cristiano Ronaldo blasts Man United after win against Juventus

Juventus player, Cristiano Ronaldo has slammed Manchester United after his team suffered a 2-1 defeat to the English side in a second leg group encounter of the UEFA champions league last night.

Ronaldo did well to place his team ahead in the 65th minute, but a free-kick from Juan Mata saw United equalize in the 86th minute. A Bonnucci own goal put United in front later in the game.

Worried about the tactics deployed by his former club, Ronaldo said:

“I was happy with the goal but we are disappointed because we should win the game easily, by three or four goals.

“Manchester didn’t do much, they created two chances from set pieces. English teams are always looking for set pieces.”

He however shifted his focus to the rest games left in the group as they quest to book a place in yet another final.

He said: